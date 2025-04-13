Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Lumentum worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.27 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

