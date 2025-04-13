LSV Asset Management Sells 41,200 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.91% of Midland States Bancorp worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 69,038 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSBI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.10%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

