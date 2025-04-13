LSV Asset Management Sells 151,600 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.15% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $218.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

