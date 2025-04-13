LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,169 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.21% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $49.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

