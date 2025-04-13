LSV Asset Management Has $19.77 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.48% of Primoris Services worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,199,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Primoris Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.