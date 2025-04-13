LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.65% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,887,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,706,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 344,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.