LSV Asset Management Buys 9,530 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Evergy worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Evergy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Evergy by 15,406.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

