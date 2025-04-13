LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

RAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,498.10 and a beta of 1.05.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LiveRamp by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in LiveRamp by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 56.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

