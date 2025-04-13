Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Stock Up 4.4 %

LI opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

