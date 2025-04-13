Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) vs. WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Head-To-Head Survey

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leidos and WeRide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 5 8 1 2.71 WeRide 0 0 0 0 0.00

Leidos currently has a consensus price target of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than WeRide.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

76.1% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of WeRide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Leidos and WeRide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $16.66 billion 1.09 $1.25 billion $9.24 15.37 WeRide $361.13 million 7.34 -$275.41 million N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than WeRide.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and WeRide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 7.53% 30.93% 10.64% WeRide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Leidos beats WeRide on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. The solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

