Legal & General Group Plc Sells 86,856 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,856 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $40,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $90,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after purchasing an additional 747,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 792,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,039,000 after buying an additional 304,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.65%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

