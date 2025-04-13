Legal & General Group Plc Sells 156,542 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,542 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.38% of Douglas Emmett worth $42,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 2,910,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,826,000 after buying an additional 1,520,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,829,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $4,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 584.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.