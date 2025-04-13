Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 19,555 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.72% of Macerich worth $35,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

