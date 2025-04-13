Legal & General Group Plc Has $39.44 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007,999 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.43% of AES worth $39,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,862,000 after buying an additional 381,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $69,083,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

AES Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $10.30 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.