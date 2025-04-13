Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.33% of Amdocs worth $31,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after acquiring an additional 158,843 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 113,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

