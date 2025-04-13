Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,466 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.55% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $34,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 76,311 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

