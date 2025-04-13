Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 157,403 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of CareTrust REIT worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,209,000 after purchasing an additional 258,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,505,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,280 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

CTRE opened at $28.04 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

