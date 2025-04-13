LED Medical Diagnostics (CVE:LMD) Stock Price Up ∞ – Should You Buy?

Shares of LED Medical Diagnostics Inc (CVE:LMD – Get Free Report) traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 21,517 shares.

LED Medical Diagnostics Trading Up ∞

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.51 million and a PE ratio of -10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About LED Medical Diagnostics

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc develops and markets diagnostic dental imaging products and software in North America. Its products include Velscope Vx system, a device for the enhanced visualization of oral mucosal abnormalities, such as oral cancer and premalignant dysplasia; VELscope Vx imaging adapter for fluorescence and white-light clinical imaging; Vx VELcaps to prevent patient cross contamination; Vx VELsheaths, a single use plastic sheath to prevent patient cross contamination; and VELscope and Vx Value Bundle, a portable handheld device used to conduct oral tissue examinations.

