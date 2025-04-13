L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) vs. C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Head-To-Head Survey

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) and C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of L’Air Liquide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Air Liquide 0 0 1 1 3.50 C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for L’Air Liquide and C.P. Pokphand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares L’Air Liquide and C.P. Pokphand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. C.P. Pokphand pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L’Air Liquide and C.P. Pokphand”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Air Liquide $29.28 billion 3.84 $3.58 billion N/A N/A C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than C.P. Pokphand.

Summary

L’Air Liquide beats C.P. Pokphand on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. This segment also includes healthcare business, which provides medical gases, home healthcare services, medical equipment, and specialty ingredient to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals; and electronic business supply carrier gases, electronic specialty and advanced materials, equipment and installation, and service to semiconductor, flat panel, and photovoltaic markets. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants to third parties; and design and manufacture plants in traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to energy transition and deep technology. This segment also invests in and operates biomethane production units; designs hydrogen refueling stations; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

