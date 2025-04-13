Kopernik Global Investors LLC Purchases 404,645 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812,612 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,645 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 8.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Barrick Gold worth $74,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $162,140,000 after purchasing an additional 696,556 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

