Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Purchases $100,503.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $100,503. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $27.03 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

