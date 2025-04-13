Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Purchases $100,503.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $100,503. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Klaviyo Stock Performance
Shares of KVYO opened at $27.03 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 1.39.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
