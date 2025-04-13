Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.51% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $163,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $481.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

