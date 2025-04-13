Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

