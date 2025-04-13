Keystone Financial Group Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,959,600. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,251,592 shares of company stock valued at $308,485,023. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

