Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 14,287 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,932,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $326.06 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.24 and a fifty-two week high of $386.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

