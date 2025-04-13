Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

