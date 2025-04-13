Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RL opened at $197.89 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

