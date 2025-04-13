Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 846 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UGI worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

In related news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

