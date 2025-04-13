Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 7,602 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,256,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 599.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 192.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $71.04 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

