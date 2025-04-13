Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $76,951,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,189,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 486,478 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20,127.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 315,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Lincoln National stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

