Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.