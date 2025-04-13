Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 281.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,971 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 283.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,798. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

