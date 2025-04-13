Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 5,251 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $350.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

