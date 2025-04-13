JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $151.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.24. Clorox has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $259,041,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after buying an additional 585,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 549.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,144,000 after buying an additional 459,203 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after acquiring an additional 456,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

