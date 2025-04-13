JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $41.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

TECK stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 983,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 49.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 13,171.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

