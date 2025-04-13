JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $285.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $210.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,099,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.