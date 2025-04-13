JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Holdings Raised by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

BATS:BBUS opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

