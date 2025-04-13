Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TAC. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE TAC opened at $8.68 on Friday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 145,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 405,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 309,509 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 82,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

