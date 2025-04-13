Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 148,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,188.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 493,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

