Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 127,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.21. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $132.93 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

