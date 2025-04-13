Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

