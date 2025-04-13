Jack Sinclair Sells 2,915 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $435,384.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,276,088.40. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $408,741.30.

On Monday, March 17th, Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $157.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,554,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,231,000 after acquiring an additional 168,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.