iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

IYF stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

