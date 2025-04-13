iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Trimmed by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

