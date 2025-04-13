iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

