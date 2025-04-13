iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IWO opened at $239.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

