iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,106 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

IVLU opened at $28.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.