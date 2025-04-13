iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 683,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

SCZ stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

