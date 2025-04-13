iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.