iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 424,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 146,477 shares.The stock last traded at $41.21 and had previously closed at $40.67.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

